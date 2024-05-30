Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are afoot to build one of the UK’s biggest solar farm on more than 1,000 acres of countryside spreading into Milton Keynes.

The Green Hill Solar Farm would consist of eight different sites spanning almost as far as Wellingborough, all linked by cables.

Together they would generate a massive 500 Megawatts, enough to power 115,000 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company behind the scheme, London-based Island Green Power, is already undertaking land surveys and assessments and plans to hold public consultations later this year.

Artists' impression of part of the solar farm Island Green Power plans to build in Milton Keynes

They choose sites on land south and west of Wellingborough and north of Northampton some time ago. But this month they tweaked the proposal to include additional land to the north-east of Warrington, near Olney, in Milton Keynes.

Today (Thursday) a spokesperson for Island Green spoke to the Citizen – but would not reveal the exact local of the MK site.

"It’s private land. The landowner expressed an interest in what we were doing and we went to look at it. But at this stage we are not giving the precise details,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson pledged that the company would engage with the local community and take people’s views into account in order to “minimise the impact” of the huge project.

"We are currently undertaking early land surveys and assessments to determine the proposed site layout and cable route. Further details, including an indicative site layout, will be made available ahead of our public consultation.”

The proposed development is so big that it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, and Island Green will have to apply for a Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008.

If permission is granted, construction would be expected to start in 2027 with electricity being served to the grid from 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019 Milton Keynes Council’s three political groups agreed a climate emergency and councillors have since committed to the ambition of the city becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon negative by 2050.