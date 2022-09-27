Plan launched to protect one of the most abused beauty spots in Milton Keynes

The Blue Lagoon at Bletchley is one of MK’s most striking nature reserves and a to home numerous rare species of wildlife.

Sadly it also attracts people who use it as a base for anti-social behaviour and even arson.

This summer there was a spate of noisy gatherings and also fires, which have damaged the natural habitat of birds and animals.

The Blue Lagoon is between Newton Leys and the Lakes Estate in Bletchley

People have also been swimming in the lake without supervision, prompting safety concerns due to the the dangers hidden beneath the water’

This week Milton Keynes Council is exploring options about how this behaviour can be tackled and community safety can be improved at the Blue Lagoon, which is sited between Newton Leys and the Lakes Estate.

Already they have decided that restrictions will be imposed at the site from next summer. These could include a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which would ban all BBQs stoves, fires and even bikes with combustion engines.

Water activity would also be managed, so there is no lone swimming or swimming without prior consent.

Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Community Safety, said: “The Blue Lagoon is a beautiful nature reserve that is a real asset to the community. However, this summer, the area endured multiple arson attacks and incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“It also became clear that many people swim in the lake without knowing how dangerous it truly is. The Blue Lagoon should be a safe and welcoming haven for the community, and we will work to ensure it becomes such a space in the summers to come.”

The announcement of planned safety improvements to the area follows a lengthy campaign by ward councillors to make improvements to the area.

Labour’s Emily Darlington, Councillor for Bletchley East, said: “Residents have regularly shared their concerns about safety at the Blue Lagoon, so I welcome the Council’s plans to make improvements and look forward to seeing how the plans progress.”

