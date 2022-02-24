Plan unveiled to build 110 new homes on Milton Keynes estate

A developer has submitted plans for 110 new homes at the disused former Milton Keynes Rugby Club site in Greenleys.

As well as new housing, Bellway's proposed development will include an outdoor playing pitch, and a community facility with associated car parking spaces.

If the plans are approved by Milton Keynes Council, the housebuilder will begin work at the site later this year, with the first homes scheduled to be completed in 2022.

The new homes will be built on the site of the former rugby club

Paul Smits, Managing Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This development will breathe new life into the area by transforming a patch of land that has been disused for in excess of five years”.

“The site used to be occupied by Milton Keynes Rugby Club but is currently unkempt and fenced off to prevent public access. Our vision is to bring the land back into use for the benefit of the local community”.

“If our plans are approved, we will deliver not only much-needed new housing for Milton Keynes but also state-of-the-art sports and community facilities which will serve Greenleys residents long after the construction work is completed.”

The site for the is 13.2 acres in size and is located to the south of Field Lane and to the north of the A5. Bellway conditionally contracted the land in December 2021.

The proposed site layout

The development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale, as well as 34 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.