Planned fire engine cutbacks could 'put public safety at risk' in Milton Keynes

Proposals to cut down the number of fire engines available in Milton Keynes would be a risk to public safety, councillors have declared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Conservatives are opposing the plans to cut eight fire engines from stations across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

These would include engines at Broughton and West Ashland, which are crewed by on-call firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tories have brought forward a motion on the issue to be debated at this week’s Full Council meeting.

Milton Keynes could lose some of its fire engines

The proposals, developed by the Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire Authority (BMKFA), led by the Liberal Democrat Councillors, Impact Alliance and Labour Councillors, could see the fleet reduced from 30 to 22 engines, with some stations facing partial or full closures.

Under the two options being considered, some engines at West Ashland and Broughton would be removed.

The Conservative Group’s motion calls on Milton Keynes City Council to formally oppose any cuts to local fire services and to write to the Fire Authority making clear that these reductions would put public safety at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2025, a Conservative-led working group of the Fire Authority Executive Committee rejected early proposals to cut fire engines, instructing officers instead to explore better use of existing stations and further investment in frontline cover.

However, in July, a revised paper outlining the same two options — including the loss of eight engines and the closure of Great Missenden and Stokenchurch stations — was presented to a smaller group of Liberal Democrat, Labour and Impact Alliance members who now run the Bucks Fire Authority.

Conservative members of the Executive Committee were not invited to that meeting, say the Tories.

Since then, the plans have progressed to staff consultation and “pre-public consultation”, they say. The proposals are expected to go before the full Fire Authority on November 12 2025, ahead of a 10-week public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite recording an underspend of £954,000 in 2024/25, low levels of debt, and reserves of around £15 million, the Fire Authority is pressing ahead with the review.

The Fire Brigades Union has already voiced opposition, warning that the cuts are unnecessary and unsafe.

Cllr Peter Geary, who is tabling the motion, said: “Public safety must always come first. Cutting fire engines at West Ashland and Broughton – at a time when the Labour Government is imposing huge housing targets and infrastructure growth on Milton Keynes – is reckless and short-sighted.

These proposals would leave our growing city with less fire cover than ever before, and that’s simply unacceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Keith McLean, Conservative representative on the Fire Authority, added: “There is no financial justification for these cuts. The Authority is in a stable position, and the evidence does not support reducing frontline fire engines.

“Our firefighters do a remarkable job keeping residents safe — they deserve our full backing, not further cuts. We will continue to challenge these proposals at every stage.”

Cllr Shazna Muzammil, Leader of the Conservative Group on Milton Keynes City Council, said: Milton Keynes is growing rapidly, and our emergency services must be strengthened, not weakened. We hope residents will join us in opposing these dangerous and unnecessary cuts to the services we all rely on to keep our families and homes safe.”