Planning application submitted for 40 affordable new homes to be built in busy Milton Keynes town

A planning application has been lodged to build 40 affordable homes on a patch of land in Wolverton.

The bid has been made by a partnership between Orbit Homes and Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of Milton Keynes Council.

Due to the council’s link to MKDP, it is almost certain the planning permission will be granted.

The new development will be off Stratford Road in Wolverton

It will result in land off Stratford Road in the town being used to deliver 25 shared ownership and 15 homes for social rent built by Orbit Homes.

The shared ownership homes will comprise of nine two- bedroom and 16 three- bedroom homes.

The social rent homes will consist of four two-bed maisonettes, three two-bed houses, five three-bed houses and three four-bedroom houses.

This represents 37.5% of the total homes being available for social rent compared with policy requirements which stipulate 5%.

MKDP Development Director, Matthew Green, said: “This development will add to MKDP’s aim to deliver much-needed affordable homes in Milton Keynes. Our team has worked hard over several months, in partnership with Orbit Homes, MKC Council and Homes England to create a scheme where the homes will not only be affordable but where a high proportion will also be three and four bed homes rather

than the apartments which often dominate on similar sites.”

Andrew Hardy, Head of Land and Partnerships at Orbit Homes, added: “We are delighted to unveil plans for these much-needed affordable properties in the town of Wolverton. With a wide selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as two-bedroom maisonettes available, there really is a home to suit every stage of life, and lifestyle.

“This exciting collection of 40 brand-new homes off Stratford Road is a great opportunity to work in collaboration with MKDP, Milton Keynes Council and Homes England. I look forward to seeing the site progress over the coming years and to creating a thriving new community in Milton Keynes.”

