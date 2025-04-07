Planning application to redevelop Santander bank’s former Milton Keynes premises into new office space submitted

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A planning application to redevelop Santander bank’s former building in Milton Keynes into “desperately needed” office space has been submitted.

The application, submitted by Osborne+Co, the developer of the bank’s new 440,000 square feet headquarters in the city is described as a “wholesale reimagining” of the bank’s former Grafton Gate premises.

Under the plans the building will contain around 250,000 square feet of office space, and will be the first building accessible from Milton Keynes Rail Station after the new Unity Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new building will be known as Verve, and will aim to provide working space for businesses ranging from start-ups, to small and medium-sized enterprises, up to larger corporate occupiers.

A planning application has been submitted to turn Santander Bank's former premises in Milton Keynes into 250,000 square feet of office spaceA planning application has been submitted to turn Santander Bank's former premises in Milton Keynes into 250,000 square feet of office space
A planning application has been submitted to turn Santander Bank's former premises in Milton Keynes into 250,000 square feet of office space

The office space in the new building is due to be “set around an internal street, housed in a substantial atrium between the two blocks.”

Enhancements to the building are due to include a replacement of all existing building services, the installation of a new all-electric system, and air source heat pumps for heating and cooling.

Other changes are set to be the redevelopment of the main entrance, including a new intermediate floorplate and triple height reception.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim Osborne, partner and owner of Osborne+Co said: “We are extremely proud of what we have created and delivered at Unity Place.

“Combined with Verve, these two developments will redefine the office market in Central Milton Keynes and provide space that is desperately needed in this increasingly important market.

“This micro location will continue to be a focal point for a diverse range of businesses of all sizes, with 60,000 square feet of co working workspace managed by X&Y sitting alongside Santander UK in Unity Place.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesSantander
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice