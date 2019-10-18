"Planning, deception and cruelty towards his victims is frankly staggering" lead investigator in Ben Field case speaks outside Oxford Crown Court

The lead investigator in the Maids Moreton Murder trial has praised the work of his team and prosecutors, as Ben Field was jailed for 36 years today.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Glover made the following statement outside court just now:

"Today Ben Field has been sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 36 years in prison for his crimes.

"This case has been unlike any other I have investigated in my 31 years in policing and Ben Field is unlike any other criminal I have encountered.

"The extent of his planning, deception and cruelty towards his victims is frankly staggering, and I do not believe that he has ever shown an ounce of remorse or contrition.

"If he is sorry for anything, it is that he got caught. I am proud of my investigative team for ensuring that this has happened, and that he is now facing spending the next 36 years in prison.

"This was a hugely complex and demanding investigation, with a massive amount of evidence needing to be examined and understood in order to bring Ben to justice.

"Further, the work of the prosecution team in the build up to, and during the trial was also exceptional.

"Ben Field is a man who appeared to enjoy taking the stand in court, but the work of Oliver Saxby QC and Senior Crown Advocate Michael Roques especially, ensured that the jury were able to see him for the liar and manipulator he is.

"This investigation and trial has clearly been an ordeal for the families of both Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore Martin, but they have shown immense bravery and dignity in supporting the investigation.

"The impact Ben had on their loved ones' lives was devastating, however, I hope that the knowledge that he has been given such a substantial sentence today will help them to start moving on from this distressing and traumatic chapter of their lives."