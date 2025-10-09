Planning round-up: 306 flats at Campbell Park and new A422 bridge plans among latest Milton Keynes applications

Milton Keynes City Council has received a series of new planning applications – including a major 300-home apartment development at Campbell Park and detailed plans for a long-awaited bridge crossing the A422 at Newport Pagnell.

Residents can view and comment on all the latest proposals within 21 days at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-register.

Campbell Park – 306 new canal-side apartments and café

Plans have been submitted for a 306-apartment development at Campbell Park Northside, Overgate, described as an “EIA development” due to its scale and environmental impact.

Campbell Park in Milton Keynes. Photo: National World Jane Russell

The proposal also includes a canal-side café, landscaped public areas, a new pedestrian and cycle link to connect with the city’s Redway network, and associated parking and drainage.

If approved, the mixed-use scheme would transform the underused site into a lively residential and leisure destination, continuing the regeneration of the Campbell Park area.

Newport Pagnell – Detailed plans for A422 bridge unveiled

An approval of reserved matters application has been lodged for the design and layout of a new bridge crossing the A422 as part of the Milton Keynes East expansion.

The scheme follows outline permission granted for up to 800 new homes, a primary school, local centre, and extensive green spaces to the east of Willen Road.

The new bridge will provide a key pedestrian and cycle connection between the existing and new communities. Details cover its appearance, landscaping and scale, helping shape the major development that will eventually extend the city towards Moulsoe.

Ravenstone – Extension for historic home

A joint planning and listed building consent application has been submitted for Sunnyside, Bay Lane, Ravenstone.

The proposals include a one-and-a-half storey rear extension and internal alterations to open up the kitchen and dining space. The property is a listed building, meaning materials and design will be carefully considered to preserve its traditional character.

Wolverton – Front door replacement in conservation area

At 41 Aylesbury Street, Wolverton, a homeowner is seeking permission to replace a front door in keeping with conservation area requirements. The modest application falls under householder planning rules.

Road closures and traffic changes

Alongside the latest development news, Milton Keynes City Council has announced a series of temporary and permanent traffic orders affecting several areas across the city this month.

Brooklands – Broughton Grounds Lane closure

Broughton Grounds Lane will be closed from 23rd to 26th October 2025, between 8am and 5pm, from its junction with Neptune Crescent to the M1 bridge. The closure will allow pole replacement works using specialist equipment. Access will be maintained for residents.

Bow Brickhill – Night closures for resurfacing

A section of the Bow Brickhill to Little Brickhill Road will be closed overnight from 20th to 25th October (9pm–6am) for resurfacing and sign replacement by National Highways. Diversions will operate via Sheep Lane, the A5 and Watling Street.

Hanslope – Daytime maintenance works

Forest Road, Hanslope, will close on 14th October between 9:30am and 4:30pm for Openreach maintenance works near the junction with Hartwell Road. The diversion route will include Wooton Road, Park Road and Hartwell Road.

Bletchley – Drayton Road closure for broadband works

In Bletchley, Drayton Road between Jersey Drive and Lomond Drive will be closed 17th–22nd October, 9:30am–4:30pm daily, to allow CityFibre to clear underground blockages safely. Traffic will be diverted via A4146 and surrounding streets.

City centre – Parking order under consultation

A new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO-461) proposes shifting premium-rate parking spaces in Central Milton Keynes from on-street to off-street locations, following a land transfer under the Town and Country Planning Act.

Residents have until 30th October 2025 to comment on the plans via email or the council’s consultation portal.

To view these and more planning applications from your area, visit the Public Notice Portal.