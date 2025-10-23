Planning round-up: a new household waste recycling centre and a building demolition notice among latest Milton Keynes applications

Milton Keynes City Council has received a series of new planning applications – including land being transformed into a new household waste recycling centre, a demolition notice and changes to historic buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public planning portal produces regular updates on the latest planning applications across Milton Keynes. We’ve had a look at the latest applications near you.

Stony Stratford - Historic outbuildings renovation: A request has been put forward to conserve and renovate historic outbuildings, turning them into a store, workshop, office and roof terrace. The submission asks for listed building consent and planning permission at 107 High Street, Stony Stratford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Wolverton - New household waste recycling centre: An application has been made for full planning permission at Environmental Services Fleet Depot, Colts Holm Road in Old Wolverton. The submission asks to change the use of the land to develop a new household waste recycling centre. The centre would have waste and re-use containers, weighbridge, associated engineering and drainage works and vehicle access.

We've created a round-up of the latest Milton Keynes planning applications including a building demolition and a new household waste centre. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

The planners are looking to keep the existing building for storage, workshop and office use.

Wolverton - Building demolition: Plans have been put forward for the demolition of Orchard House, Green Lane in Wolverton.

Stony Stratford - Extension for historic home: Joint planning and listed building consent applications have been made for a historic home on 28 High Street, Stony Stratford. The owner of the 18th Century building would like to make a single-storey extension, internal changes and alterations to the building’s window arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can view and comment on all the latest proposals within 21 days at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-register. You can keep up to date with the latst public notices at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/