Plans announced to build 300 new homes and three schools over 16.7 acres in Milton Keynes

Work will start this autumn on a development in Milton Keynes which will create nearly 300 homes over 16.7 acres as part of the Western Expansion Area.

L&Q Estates, a major player in the UK land promotion and developing sector, has sold a further three parcels in Milton Keynes to housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 280 homes ranging from one to five bedrooms are expected to be completed by late 2026.

The three parcels of land which L&Q Estates has sold to Crest Nicholson in Milton Keynes

The three parcels of land off Barrosa Way spreads over 16.7 acres and will include 30 per cent affordable housing.

This part of the Western Expansion Area will eventually connect to Tattenhoe Street, following the completion of the new V2 Grid Road extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within the masterplan, there are plans for the area to offer three primary schools and a secondary school, making it an ideal location for families. It will feature green corridors, open parkland, communal play areas and tree-lined streets.

James Mooney, Sales Director at Warwick-based L&Q Estates, said this underlined its commitment to this area of Milton Keynes which stretches back over two decades.

He said: “Our ambition to help to create homes, schools, parks, play areas and health facilities has never wavered since we started work as master developers on this scheme.

“It is great that Crest Nicholson will start work on this latest part of the development later this year to create much-needed homes for families and first-time buyers in an increasingly popular area of Milton Keynes. Crest Nicholson was selected as a partner because of their history of delivering high-quality housing in the Milton Keynes area, and their commitment to building thriving communities with access to amenities on their doorsteps.”

Advertisement

Advertisement