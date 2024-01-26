Plans for 285 new rental homes on site of disused Milton Keynes theatre car park​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to build 285 new rental homes on the site of the old multi-storey car park next to MK Theatre.

In addition to the new apartments, a new leisure venue will be provided at ground and first floor to complement the neighbouring theatre, gallery, and 12th Street. The public space on the corner of Avebury Boulevard and Marlborough Gate will also be improved with new seating, improved green planting, and better pedestrian connections to the city centre.

Rooftop gardens and shared co-working spaces are included in the plans for residents of the building. The council closed the multi-storey car park in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and a subsequent review of its property portfolio. It identified the theatre car park as an important gateway site which could see an exceptional mixed-used development brought forward to deliver some of the key aspirations for the city centre. The car park remained closed for three years and Packaged Living acquired the site from Milton Keynes City Council in May 2023, through a competitive process.

The MK Theatre car park closed in 2020

As a specialist investor, developer and operator of rental homes, Packaged Living has over 5,000 high quality, purpose-designed rental homes, either in planning, on site or completed, across the UK. Packaged Living previously built The Almere on Avebury Boulevard, which has been voted the best place to live in the south east on top-rated independent review site HomeViews.

Sophie Gunn, Associate Director of Development at Packaged Living, said: “Campbell Park View is a great location for people who want to rent an apartment in Central Milton Keynes. It has views over Campbell Park, is close to the shops and services of the city centre, and right next to the cultural attractions of the theatre and gallery. The new leisure venue at ground and first floor will also create a more active street, and help draw even more people to the cultural quarter.

“We’ve worked hard with our neighbours and local stakeholders to draw up plans for an architecturally excellent building in keeping with this important regeneration site.”