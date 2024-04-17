Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a Universal Studios theme park resort 25 minutes away from Milton Keynes have been met with “overwhelming” support, it has been revealed.

The park would create an expected 8,000 jobs once it is up and running – and 75% of the workforce would come from Milton Keynes and Bedfordsshire.

It would follow in the footsteps of Hollywood and Orlando in the States, Beijing in China, Osaka in Japan and Sentosa in Singapore

Universal Studios hope to build a massive theme park resort close to Milton Keynes

The chosen site is on 480 acres of land Kempston Hardwick and Stewartby, an area that once housed a famous brickworks where one in five of England’s bricks were made.

Universal Studio’s parent company Comcast Corporation has already purchased the land after rumours that they had first considered, and dismissed, Milton Keynes as a venue - because city prices were too high.

Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, said the feedback response so far had been ‘overwhelmingly supportive” and was the most positive reception the company has ever received for one of its projects.

He said: “Overwhelmingly, people have been really hopeful that we're going to come to Bedford. We really appreciate the warm welcome we've got from the Bedford community. It's probably the most positive reception we've ever got for one of our projects anywhere.

“We want to build our projects in communities that want us here. And that makes us even more excited.”

But Universal Destinations & Experiences took pains to stress that a final decision had not yet been made.

Mr Thompson said: “We hope to make a decision by the end of the year. We have a lot of due diligence we have to do over the next few months to figure out infrastructure and the various issues so that's what we'll be working out.”

The whole project covers around 700 acres – including the land Universal has already bought, along with a smaller parcel of land which it has an option to buy. This parcel of land would allow a direct link with the A421, as well as other transport routes that could be improved.

These could include a four-platform Wixams railway station, a new station on the East West Rail line close to the resort and slip roads from the A421 to accommodate around 85% of the site's road traffic

As well as the theme park rides, there would also be a ‘city walk' area. People wouldn't need a ticket to get into this area, which would include themed restaurants and entertainment.

The site, which is just south of Bedford, is already allocated for development through the proposed Local Plan.

Mr Thompson said: “We think building a beautiful, lush, landscaped theme park resort is a really good use of that land.”

He is encouraging people to have their say about the plans.

"We need to prepare a proposal for the Government and we want to incorporate all your feedback in that report,” he said.