Plans lodged to build seven storey block of flats in car park in Milton Keynes

A planning application has been submitted to build a seven storey block of 83 flats on a former office car park.

The plans are for the area around Centric House on Linford Wood Business Park.

Hybrid Planning & Development is seeking permission for a mixed-use, open courtyard style development on the 1.6 hectare site.

Artists' impression of the flats

This involves a building that is partly seven storeys and partly four storeys, comprising 83 residential apartments and a 218m² commercial convenience store together with undercroft parking.

Hybrid’s senior planner, Aaron Henecke said: “This hugely underutilised site is located in an increasingly residential area; not only has the former office building, now known as The Atrium, been successfully converted into 174 apartments but there are also apartments coming forward at the adjacent Noble House.

"As such, we believe the large surface car park presents a unique opportunity to further optimise the housing provision on this brownfield site.

"After extensive engagement with Milton Keynes Council and the local community, we are pleased to bring forward these plans for a new neighbourhood in the heart of Linford Wood."

The apartments will have balconies

He added: “To reach this point, we have undertaken a comprehensive pre-application process, including several meetings and presentation at the Development Review Forum. We have addressed concerns over height and massing, material choices, accessibility, privacy, overshadowing and believe the final designs best reflect the needs of the community,”

Designed by Scapolan Burney Architects, the proposed scheme features a "warm, restrained palette" of durable materials including matte terracotta cladding, red terracotta tiling, white architectural metalwork, aluminium window frames and light-grey fair faced concrete.

The 83 new apartments will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom designs, each with private balcony

Michel Dadoun, director of the developers, United Properties London Ltd, said: “Together with our investment partner, Gold Wynn, we’re excited about the prospect of creating more high quality, sustainable new homes for Milton Keynes. Having recently completed The Atrium, which is almost fully occupied, we’re acutely aware of demand in the area and are confident this redevelopment would make a positive contribution to the growing