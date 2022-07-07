Plans revealed for 171 new homes to be built on existing Milton Keynes estate

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is drawing up plans for up to 171 new homes and a new retail outlet on a parcel of land just off Timbold Drive at Kents Hill.

Some 118 of the homes would be for sale on the private market and the remaining 53 will be classed as “affordable”.

All have private, enclosed and secure rear gardens and there will also be areas of public green space, say the developers.

The develop wants to build 171 new homes

They are inviting people to have their say on their proposals and will be holding an online public consultation here between Monday 11th and Wednesday 20th July 2022.

During this time, visitors to the consultation website will be able to view the plans and provide their feedback before a reserved matters planning application is submitted to Milton Keynes Council later this summer..

Emma Walton, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to be able to show off our plans for a new community in Kents Hill. It’s a lovely location and the site will help to connect the wider local area and provide new facilities for everyone to enjoy.”

“We’re always keen to hear what local people have to say about our plans, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the feedback we get will help to further shape the development.”