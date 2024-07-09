Plans revealed for new estate of almost 2000 homes to be built alongside popular park in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development is proposed for the north side of the popular Campbell Park, alongside Silbury Boulevard.
It will consist of up to 1,850 homes, some of them in blocks of flats between six and 12 storeys high.
A planning application has been submitted by developers Urban Splash for Phase One of the project, which will focus on the area the area between Overgate and the Grand Union Canal.
Phase One proposes around 397 homes spread across five buildings up to 12 storeys high. There will also be a canalside bistro, a new pedestrian and cycle link through the site to connect with the existing Redway network, a car club, cycling facilities, and improved connections from north Milton Keynes to the centre of the city.
Now bosses at Urban Splash, who are working with property company Glenbrook to deliver the project, are asking local people to give their views on how the remainder of the development will look.
It is planned to contain a mix of houses and apartments, including family housing, later living, student, self build and affordable homes, say Urban Splash.
"The public are now being asked to comment on the vision and principles for the rest of the proposed new development, before a further planning application is prepared later this year,” said their spokesperson,
The area along Silbury Boulevard was always earmarked for development, but has sat empty for decades. Urban Splash was appointed by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of MK City Council, to make the plans a reality.
They first submitted plans last year and they included proposals for towers up to 18-storeys tall.
However, following a public consultation, the developers decided to withdraw their planning application and go back to the drawing board to revise the designs.
Nathan Cornish, director at Urban Splash, said: “The feedback on our original proposals was clear: people did not want to see such tall buildings in this location. So we’ve reduced the number of homes proposed for the site, and significantly cut the height of the buildings.
“We’re still listening, and we’re going back out to consult the public again before we submit a new planning application.”
The revised buildings are “substantially lower”, he said.
He added: “Our vision is to create Milton Keynes’ greenest new neighbourhood. We think that residents here should feel like they’re living in a park, with new homes all set around large green open spaces. We want to provide homes for people at every stage of their lives – with houses and apartments sitting comfortably together within a beautiful green landscape.
“Linking up with the Redways and the canal network and creating a new local centre are all important parts of our plans to make this a new well-connected neighbourhood with a thriving mixed community.”
A drop-in public consultation event is also being held at MK Gallery on July 17 from 3pm to 7pm, where people can talk to the team and leave feedback.