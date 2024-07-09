Plans revealed for new estate of almost 2000 homes to be built alongside popular park in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have today been revealed for a brand new neighbourhood of almost 2000 homes to be built right next to a city park.

The development is proposed for the north side of the popular Campbell Park, alongside Silbury Boulevard.

It will consist of up to 1,850 homes, some of them in blocks of flats between six and 12 storeys high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted by developers Urban Splash for Phase One of the project, which will focus on the area the area between Overgate and the Grand Union Canal.

Artists' impression of how Phase One of the proposed development at Campbell Park will look

Phase One proposes around 397 homes spread across five buildings up to 12 storeys high. There will also be a canalside bistro, a new pedestrian and cycle link through the site to connect with the existing Redway network, a car club, cycling facilities, and improved connections from north Milton Keynes to the centre of the city.

Now bosses at Urban Splash, who are working with property company Glenbrook to deliver the project, are asking local people to give their views on how the remainder of the development will look.

It is planned to contain a mix of houses and apartments, including family housing, later living, student, self build and affordable homes, say Urban Splash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The public are now being asked to comment on the vision and principles for the rest of the proposed new development, before a further planning application is prepared later this year,” said their spokesperson,

The area along Silbury Boulevard was always earmarked for development, but has sat empty for decades. Urban Splash was appointed by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of MK City Council, to make the plans a reality.

They first submitted plans last year and they included proposals for towers up to 18-storeys tall.

However, following a public consultation, the developers decided to withdraw their planning application and go back to the drawing board to revise the designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Cornish, director at Urban Splash, said: “The feedback on our original proposals was clear: people did not want to see such tall buildings in this location. So we’ve reduced the number of homes proposed for the site, and significantly cut the height of the buildings.

“We’re still listening, and we’re going back out to consult the public again before we submit a new planning application.”

The revised buildings are “substantially lower”, he said.

He added: “Our vision is to create Milton Keynes’ greenest new neighbourhood. We think that residents here should feel like they’re living in a park, with new homes all set around large green open spaces. We want to provide homes for people at every stage of their lives – with houses and apartments sitting comfortably together within a beautiful green landscape.

“Linking up with the Redways and the canal network and creating a new local centre are all important parts of our plans to make this a new well-connected neighbourhood with a thriving mixed community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals can be seen online here and you can have your say here.