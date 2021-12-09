Plans submitted for drive-thru Starbucks in up-market Milton Keynes town
The new new drive-thru would create 10 full-time jobs
Angle Property (Olney Park) LLP has submitted to Milton Keynes Council a planning application relating to a corner plot southwest of Warrington Road (A509) in Olney.
Plans detail the erection of a drive-thru coffee shop with 27 parking spaces, including eight electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
A previous plan had highlighted this plot (Plot D) for use as a car showroom, documents reveal.
Vehicle access will be shared with a nursery, it adds.
Ten full-time jobs will result.
“Starbucks is one of the principal coffee shop operators in the UK,” a document states. “As such it will provide an attractive social setting for people to meet.”
Adding: “It will also provide 10 FTE jobs, principally to local people.”
It also states: “There is no occupational demand for the approved car showroom use on Plot D. Accordingly, it is proposed to develop it for drive through coffee shop instead."
Planning officers will now decide what becomes of the application.