Plans submitted for drive-thru Starbucks in up-market Milton Keynes town

Angle Property (Olney Park) LLP has submitted to Milton Keynes Council a planning application relating to a corner plot southwest of Warrington Road (A509) in Olney.

Plans detail the erection of a drive-thru coffee shop with 27 parking spaces, including eight electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

A previous plan had highlighted this plot (Plot D) for use as a car showroom, documents reveal.

Vehicle access will be shared with a nursery, it adds.

Ten full-time jobs will result.

“Starbucks is one of the principal coffee shop operators in the UK,” a document states. “As such it will provide an attractive social setting for people to meet.”

Adding: “It will also provide 10 FTE jobs, principally to local people.”

It also states: “There is no occupational demand for the approved car showroom use on Plot D. Accordingly, it is proposed to develop it for drive through coffee shop instead."