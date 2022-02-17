Plans submitted for new housing estate on former rugby club site in Milton Keynes

Plans for a new housing estate at the former Milton Keynes Rugby Club, in Field Lane, Greenleys, have been submitted to Milton Keynes Council.

The application, by Bellway Homes, features a residential development of up to 110 homes (31 per cent affordable) with 274 parking spaces and outdoor space – and the creation of a new junior sports pitch, and community pavilion.

Its use by the rugby club ceased more than five years ago after which there was unauthorised access, but the site became a target for anti-social behaviour including vandalism and arson. The clubhouse was subsequently demolished.

Access would be via the existing one on Field Lane. To the south of the site is the A5 dual-carriageway.

The site is allocated in the Local Plan for housing, a new playing field and pavilion.

The plans follow pre-application consultations with relevant parties.

The planning application states: “The proposals would provide significant benefits to the local community through the new playing field and pavilion on land which is currently inaccessible and has not been used for any playing field or sport use for in excess of five years.

"Without enabling housing development, it would not be possible to finance a new pitch and community pavilion and the site would remain unused."