Plans submitted in Milton Keynes to turn middle school into secondary school

Central Bedfordshire Council has submitted to Milton Keynes Council an application for Fulbrook Middle School, on Weathercock Lane in Aspley Guise.

Plans detail the ‘erection of a detached teaching block and new sports hall, as well as remodelling works to the existing school’.

A new vehicle access, and 49 parking spaces (up from 12) are also proposed. Three new coach, and three new disability spaces will also be created, as will 126 bicycle bays.

Fulbrook Middle School

“The school is currently a 4FE middle school with an age range of 9-13 years,” a design and access statement reads.

“The intention is to adjust the age range to enable provision for an 11-16 years’ secondary school.

“The current PAN (Published Admissions Number) for the middle school is 110 pupils, this is proposed to increase to a PAN of 120 for secondary provision.

“The number of year groups will also increase from four to five allowing for an overall number on roll of 600 pupils.”

The works will “provide additional accommodation to suit the needs for the future use of the site”.