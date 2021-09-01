Plans submitted to tear down 'unsafe' 18-storey tower block of flats in Milton Keynes

Plans to tear down an ‘unsafe’ tower block for future redevelopment have been submitted.

Milton Keynes Council has submitted a ‘prior approval’ application for Mellish Court, in Bletchley.

Plans outline the ‘demolition of an 18-storey tower block comprising 136 flats’.

(C) Google Maps

“The building is no longer deemed safe and not deemed to be viable for refurbishment,” a council document states.

It adds: “Milton Keynes Council’s intention is to retain the site within the council portfolio and to redevelop it, but this redevelopment plan has not been progressed substantively.”

Mellish Court was built in 1965.