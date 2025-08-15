Plans submitted to vary conditions for major development at Silverstone Park near world-famous racing circuit
The scheme, lodged under reference 25/02303/VRC, seeks to vary several planning conditions attached to an earlier approved application (22/00930/ADP).
The changes relate to plans, functional services, lighting, materials, enclosures, hard and soft landscaping, and the site’s energy strategy.
The reserved matters approval from 2022 covers the commercial development of six units within four buildings, along with landscaping, parking, cycle storage, and associated infrastructure.
It forms part of a much larger mixed-use masterplan granted outline permission in 2019 (19/00817/AOP).
That outline approval allowed for a wide range of uses at Silverstone Park, including:
- Offices, light industrial and general industrial facilities
- Storage and distribution space
- Education facilities with on-site student accommodation
- Up to two hotels
- Promotional automotive display space and a social hub
- Parking, highway improvements, and supporting utilities
The original outline scheme was classed as a major development and accompanied by a full Environmental Statement.
If approved, the latest variation would update key design and infrastructure elements before work progresses on this part of the site.
Full details can be viewed via the Buckinghamshire Council planning portal, where residents and interested parties can also submit comments for consideration.