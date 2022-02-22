Plans to build new £300m village with hundreds of homes on farmland could bring fame to Milton Keynes

MK Council is searching for a developer to build what could be the UK's largest eco-village just outside the town of Newport Pagnell.

Outline planning permission has already been granted to build 930 new homes, a primary school, local centre, sports pitches and play areas on land at Tickford Felds Farm.

Today the council announced it is seeking a "development partner" to build the massive project.

Aerial view of the Tickford Fields Farm site

Council paper state: "The development agreement will be for a term of ten years with an option for the Council to extend the term for a further period of five years.

"The value of the project is estimated to be between £200,000,000 to £300,000,000 . These figures are based on the estimated gross development value of the site.

A decision is set to be taken next week by a leading Cabinet Member to appoint the development partner to design and deliver a 'planning and placemaking proposal' for the new village.

At least 31% of the homes will be carbon neutral, affordable homes for the Local Housing Company, says the council.

Cabinet member for Climate Action and Sustainability, Labour councillor Jennifer Wilson Marklew, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re making progress on the Tickford Fields eco-village. The Progressive Alliance wants Milton Keynes to be the greenest city in the world, and sustainable, carbon neutral homes and communities are at the heart of that.”

Labour councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Health Communities, said: “We’re committed to building better communities, with affordable housing for our residents. This village encapsulates that promise, and I can’t wait to see even more families find their home.”