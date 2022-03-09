Plans to demolish historic Milton Keynes pub withdrawn at last minute

A development company has withdrawn its planning application to demolish a pub and build nine houses on the site.

MK-based Paul Newman New Homes has today refused to comment on why its bid has been withdrawn for the Foresters Arms in New Bradwell.

The pub is currently closed but the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) had opposed the plan to demolish it.

A developer wanted to demolish this MK pub and build new houses on the site

They wrote to Milton Keynes Council saying they hoped the Newport Road premises could be re-opened again in the future as a viable pub.

CAMRA stated: "We oppose the loss of what was until recently a popular pub with a loyal customer base, especially one that played such an important part over the last century and a half, both before and since the development of Milton Keynes.

"MK Council is well aware of the history of New Bradwell, developed to house railway and other workers as Wolverton works expanded."

The pub was built in1854 and in1864 was recorded as being named the Railway Tavern, to be used by workers at the nearby Wolverton rail works.

New Bradwell Parish Council had also opposed the plan from the developer, saying the extra houses would lead to traffic problems.

The application was due to be considered shortly but is now showing as withdrawn by the applicant.

The Citizen contacted Paul Newman New Homes to ask to reasons for the withdrawal. We also asked if they planned to submit another application in the future.