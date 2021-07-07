Plans to 'remove local say' in planning decisions slammed by Milton Keynes Labour Party

The Labour Party is today calling for a campaign across Milton Keynes to defeat Conservative plans for a Developers’ Charter, which they say would prevent local residents from objecting to developers’ plans to build slums, eyesores, or any other form of inappropriate new buildings on their streets or on treasured public spaces.

The move comes as Labour’s Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed has written to every councillor in the country asking them to unite against the proposals.

MK Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “We have to build more homes – but we’ve got to do it the right way, and local communities have got to have a voice in planning decisions."

MK Council leader Pete Marland

He added: “People in Milton Keynes must not lose their right to a fair say over new developments in our streets, our communities and on our playgrounds, parks and fields. Yet that’s exactly what this Conservative government is planning. No one in MK wants this Developers’ Charter. As representatives of this community all councillors can surely unite to oppose these dreadful changes.

“It’s yet another clear example of where our Conservative MPs and councillors say one thing, but do another. There is a chance for us to put politics to one side, unite, get the government to withdraw their plans and for Milton Keynes to say no to the Developers’ Charter.”

Labour’s Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed has written to all councillors in MK to express his concern about the new proposals.

"One aspect that has raised particular concern is the proposal to remove local residents’ right to object to individual planning applications in their own neighbourhood if the area is zoned for growth or renewal.