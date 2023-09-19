Plans to sell off part of Milton Keynes estate to supermarket giant get resounding thumbs down from residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council plans to sell off part of a city estate to a large discount supermarket chain have not proved popular with residents.

People on Galley Hill say they are quite happy with their existing Londis convenience store, where owner Raj is part of the tight-knit community.

Milton Keynes City Council announced this week its plans to improve the estate by demolishing a disused public swimming pool and delivering more community facilities in the Local Centre, where some of the existing buildings are unused and dilapidated.

But the plan also includes selling off an empty car park space to a “low-cost quality supermarket operator”, believed to be Aldi.

Cllr Rob Middleton, the Cabinet Member responsible for Resources who was responsible for the delegated decision, said: “These proposals are about creating new facilities and opportunities that serve local people, such as new jobs and easier to access low-cost food.”

The council says the supermarket would also serve the nearby new estate of Fairfields, where residents are complaining that there is no shop within walking distance for them to buy food.

But the Galley Hill Residents Association (GHRA) is not at all happy. They are demanding that the supermarket be built in Fairfields, where it is needed.

"If Fairfields need it then they should have it. We don’t want it here,” said one member.

Another said: “Our Londis store is more than enough for us. There is so much good work Raj has done and continues to do for our community. He is an asset to us, and we are all reluctant to put him, the staff and business who have supported us, under pressure with an unnecessary supermarket.”

Cllr Middleton has promised to set up a working group for local councillors, representatives from the Galley Hill Residents Association, and others who represent their community to help us plan improvement the work in greater detail.

"We want to get the balance of the plans right for as many people as possible,” he said.

Currently Galley Hill local centre is home to a former arts centre, which is closed and needs major repair and a community meeting place that was closed in the 1990s and is now leased to a church.

The council’s project will include infrastructure improvements to these to provide new community spaces. It will also create new jobs and provide spaces for two important MK charities – MK Food Bank and Baby Basics.

A former city council building on the estate will also be turned into a special educational needs school for up to 24 pupils.

Resident Anu Chunder said: “We have a wonderful community who take pride in our estate.”

"We litter pick every second Sunday of the month... We’ve planted flowers in each street planter and these are looked after by a ‘street angel’ in each court.

“Since receiving the council proposal, we are of course concerned with what’s happening within our community and that decisions have been taken without any consultation with our residents.