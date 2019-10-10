Plans to turn office block into 300 high rise flats in Central Milton Keynes set to go on display

People all over Milton Keynes are being asked for their views on redeveloping offices into a tower block of 300 apartments in Central Milton Keynes.

A consultation will be held next week over the former tax office Bowback House in Silbury Boulevard, which currently houses the DWP.

Bowback House

Owners Cannon Capital Developments will be displaying the plans at a drop-in event at the nearby Milton Keynes College Silbury Campus next Wednesday, October 16, from 2pm until 8pm.

Their draft plans include an apartment block up to 14 storeys tall as well as other buildings surrounding an open courtyard. The apartments will be one, two and three-bedroomed and will all be for the rental market.

Some 130 parking spaces will be provided for residents.

Cannon already has permitted development rights to turn the four storey, 7,000 sq m office block into 102 residential units but now they are planning something much more ambitious to meet local housing needs.

The company's Development Director Ed Heppenstall said: “We’re keen to share our draft plans with the local community and gain feedback before submitting our planning application. Please do come along to our consultation event on 16 October where you’ll have a chance to talk to the development team in more details about our plans and give us your comments.”

More information is also available on the consultation website.