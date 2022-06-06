Platinum Jubilee: Residents fly the flag in street parties across Milton Keynes

They joined communities across Milton Keynes by getting into the Jubilee spirit and holding a street party to celebrate the Queen's historic 70-year reign.

Street parties have become a tradition in the area with new bunting made by the ‘Wood Streets girls’ in time for the Jubilee celebrations using recycled clothing and charity shop items purchased from the local High Street. It was then up to ‘those Wood Street guys’ who were up ladders to put up the bunting and balloos in time for Sunday’s street party.

A spokesman said: “It is a great way to help raise funds for our local charities. It took the usual few glasses of wine and a few giggles but it is a lovely way of getting your neighbours together for some community fun while making buntings and getting things ready for the Jubilee.”

On Saturday, the Old Bath House Community Centre in Wolverton, put on a spread worthy of a Jubilee celebration.

It hosted an amazing Older Persons Tea Party to mark the historic occasion with jazz music from the roaring 40s provided by Miss Jones along with Ant King and Joe O’Halloran.

Wolverton & Greenleys Town Council in partnership with Milton Keynes Museum, also organised a Platinum Jubilee Celebratory Party at MK Museum.

The event proved a royally good afternoon for the whole family with music, arts and crafts, crazy golf, kings and queens pageant, proms finale and more.

Photographs by Jane Russell

1. There was a fantastic atmosphere as the Wood Street community got together for a Jubilee street party There was a fantastic atmosphere as the Wood Street community got together for a Jubilee street party Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Jubilee street party time at Wood Street, Woburn Sands Residents of Wood Street, Woburn Sands, showed true community spirit with a fantastic turnout for the Jubilee street party Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Residents and their pets enjoying the Jubilee celebrations in Wood Street, Woburn Sands Residents and their pets enjoying the Jubilee celebrations in Wood Street, Woburn Sands Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Residents got into the Jubilee spirit for their street party in Wood Street, Woburn Sands Residents got into the Jubilee spirit for their street party in Wood Street, Woburn Sands Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales