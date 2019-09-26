Playdough fun for kids at intu Milton Keynes on Saturday

Children are invited to come along to intu Milton Keynes on Saturday to take part in FREE craft activities with Acorn Early Years Foundation.

Little ones will have the chance to make their very own scented playdough with added fun scents, ranging from relaxing lavender to zesty lemon. They can squish, squidge and squeeze to their hearts’ content, plus make a woodland picture frame to take home and put on the wall.

Playdough fun at intu MK

Acorn Early Years Foundation, the largest childcare provider in Milton Keynes, is putting on these exciting activities to celebrate its 30th birthday. The fun will take place outside Charles Clinkard from 10am-3pm.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, said: “Happy birthday to Acorn Early Years Foundation! This fun and engaging event will have our littlest shoppers smiling and their families relaxing, knowing that they’re entertained. Working with partners like Acorn is very important to us, so we can have a positive impact on the community around us. Pop along and join in the fun!”