'Please do not buy e-scooters as Christmas presents' urge police as they threaten to seize them in Milton Keynes

Police have urged people not to but e-scooters as presents this Christmas because the machines risk being seized if they are used in public.

Although Milton Keynes is teeming with hired e-scooters under the approved local authority scheme, owning one privately is still fraight with legal problems.

They are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act, meaning the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to them - including the need to have a licence and insurance.

However, it's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters. This means you can ride them on private land, such as in a garden, if you have the permission of the landowner to do so - but if you use a one in public, you risk it being seized by police.

Police have already seized dozens of e-scooters being used illegally

What’s more, the rider could face prosecution through the courts, police have warned.

Last month, TVP officers seized 80 e-scooters and e-bikes being used illegally. On Tuesday alone, 10 e-bikes and e-scooters were seized in an operation in Oxford.

"The festive season is almost here, and we know many people will be considering asking for, gifting or purchasing an e-scooter. We want to ensure that anyone doing so is aware of the law and dangers surrounding e-scooters,” said a police spokesperson.

Inspector Mike Darrah said “Many people may not understand the laws surrounding privately owned e-scooters, which prohibit you from using them in public areas.

“There is also a risk of severe injury, and incidents which involve a collision with an e-scooter are investigated in the same way as if riding or driving any other type of motor vehicle.

“We are already working in partnership with schools and colleges to ensure students are aware of the laws surrounding e-scooters, and I am urging parents to consider the risks if they are looking at gifting an e-scooter.”

Matthew Barber, Police & Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: "Whilst for many, e-scooters are a convenient way to get around, it is nevertheless illegal to use a privately owned e-scooters anywhere on public land.

"Aside from the risk of injuring and concerns about the fire risks from some batteries, you risk having your e-scooter seized by the police.

"So, my message this Christmas is simple: don't by an e-scooter as a present."

The message has been reinforced by city Alderman and Stony Stratford Town Councillor Paul Bartlett, who said: “Each day, residents throughout Milton Keynes and beyond are in fear of injury due to illegally ridden e scooters and though tempting gifts, they should be avoided.”

“Whilst I understand the novelty and the occasional benefit riding an e scooter may bring to peopleth, there are too many accidents and near misses that deem e-scooters unsuitable as gifts.”

He added: “In Stony Stratford, barely a day goes by when I and others don't have a near miss with an e-scooter. This is not something residents should have to put up with.'

“Central Milton Keynes is a battlefield with a combination of legal e-scooters and illegal e scooters in competition to see how many pedestrians can be petrified by an errant e-scooter.

“There are enough obstacles to life without e-scooters creating more.”