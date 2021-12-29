Please help find young Milton Keynes boy who has now been missing for 12 days

A 15-year-old boy has been missing from his Milton Keynes home for 12 days now.

Jason Adutwum was reported missing at around 9.30pm on December 17 and has not been seen since.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black top, black trousers, a black jacket and white trainers.

Jason Adutwum

Police say Jason is known to have links to Bedfordshire, London, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Surrey.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said today: "We're still appealing for help in locating Jason. Have you seen him? Do you know where he may be?"