'Please help me find my priceless wedding ring' begs Milton Keynes husband

Have you seen this ring?

A desperate husband has appealed for Citizen readers to help find his lost wedding ring that is of huge sentimental value.

Conor O’Quigley married his wife Francessca just over a year ago and proudly wore a ring that was given to him by her grandmather.

It’s a classic gold band and has the words ‘Francesca 08/07/23’ engraved inside.

But earlier this month it slipped off Conor’s finger during an evening out and, despite his frantic efforts to find it, has not been seen since.

Conor and Francesca of their wedding day

“I’m desperate to find it,” said Conor, who had an exact replica of the ring made for his wife.

He added: “It is worth so much more to me than to anyone else (or any pawn shop/jeweller could possibly pay!) so if it’s found and returned, I will pay a huge cash reward.”

The ring was lost on Wednesday March 12. That evening, Conor got a taxi from MK train station to NW1, Camden and he believes it slid off his finger in the cab.

But, despite constant efforts, he has been unable to trace the taxi driver and does not know which company he works for in Milton Keynes.

“I made a bank transfer to 'ASAD MIAH' who banks with Santander but that’s all the information I have,” he said.

"I was wondering if this is something that could be shared and if Citizen readers could help me.

Are you Asad Miah or did you find a gold ring in the back of a taxi earlier this month? If so, please contact [email protected] and we will arrange the ring’s safe return and collection of the reward.

