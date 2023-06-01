Please help us water our newly planted trees, asks Milton Keynes City Council

MK City Council has put out a plea for members of the public to water newly-planted trees all over the city.

Saplings have recently been planted in many areas and you can spot them because they have a special black ‘hydration bag’ at the bottom of their trunks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During warm and dry weather, it’s important the new trees are kept watered, said a council spokesman. And that’s where the public can help.

Used dishwater is fine to water the council's newly-planted trees in Milton Keynes

“Newly planted trees need lots of water, especially when it’s warm,” he said. “If you spot a hydration bag, please top if up if you can. Any water is fine - rain, tap and even used dishwater.”

The council undertakes regular inspections of its tree stock and only undertakes works to trees where there is shown to be a significant risk to persons, property or to the long term health of the tree.

This is because carrying out tree shaping, reduction or other "topping and lopping" practices leads to weak re-growth of branches and to long term maintenance costs to the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Generally, we will only remove a tree to reduce the risk to the public or the council, or occasionally in order to improve the sustainability of surrounding planting,” said the spokesman.

People often contact the council about overhanging tree branches, asking for them to be cut back. But this is not something the local authority can normally help with.

The spokesman said: “Most often the best course of action is to allow trees to develop naturally and it is not practical for the council to respond to overhanging branches, unless they are likely to cause damage to your property. However, you are entitled to cut back the branch (and any overgrowing vegetation) as far as your boundary.

"Pruning beyond the boundary or crossing the boundary to carry out pruning is considered trespass, which is a criminal offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement