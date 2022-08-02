Plus size single mum of five from Milton Keynes hopes to win Miss Voluptuous title - and urges women everywhere to embrace their curves

Amanda Gilgil is competing in the Miss Voluptuous UK 2023 pageant, which will be held in MK next year.

Formerly Amanda Oldershaw, she grew up in Bradville and went to Stantonbury school.

The pageant bug bit after she entered the competition for size 14 plus ladies last year. Though she didn’t walk away with the crown and sash, she did get awarded the Peoples Choice prize.

Amanda Gilgil

"I was elated to be issued an award that had the public’s voice. This was an amazing, uplifting experience for me,” she said.

"Pageantry has the misconception to be labelled catty, superficial and degrading for women - however, I want to share my story about how a larger lady feels empowered, elevated and motivated because of it.

"I want to be able to show larger ladies you are important, you have a voice and you matter. Size does not define you as a person. Some of us are larger because of health issues and not bad eating habits, so I want to dispel that myth.”

Amanda now lives in Great Yarmouth, where she works full-time as a taxi driver, but is thrilled to be coming back to her hometown to compete.

Amanda hopes to be crowned Miss Voluptuous UK

"I could not be more proud,” she said.

“Why should I win? Well, I work hard for my community raising awareness of homelessness and effects of mental health and substance abuse. I raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer, to which I recently lost my auntie, and Refuge to help people who are experiencing domestic violence.

"I am an advocate for people having a voice and being able to use it and be heard. I want people to understand that this pageant is about empowering women, elevating women, celebrating women and women being unapologetically themselves.”

You can follow Amanda’s progress on her Facebook page here.

Amanda (right) after her success in last year's pageant