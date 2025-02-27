Poignant post thanking patient Warhammer shop assistant in Milton Keynes goes viral on social media

Toby and brother Ben at the Warhammer store in Central Milton Keynes

A Warhammer shop assistant who made a disabled man’s day has been given a special thank you on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the post on X has gone viral, with 35,000 views and hundreds of likes.

X-user Toby Every Day, a big fan of Warhammer, took his disabled brother Ben to visit the specilialist fantasy games store in Silbury Boulevard at centre:mk yesterday (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time in almost two and a half years that Ben had been able to leave his care home because he has suffered “countless close-to-death medical complications”, said Toby.

"For his first day out he wanted to visit the Milton Keynes store that we used to visit every day as teenagers,” he added. “It’s over 25 years since we were last in this store together.”

Shop assistant Cameron took time to make sure Ben had a great time in the store and Toby has thanked him for his patienc and understanding.

The pair left with a 40K starter set plus a paint and tools kit for Ben and an Ork Combat Patrol for Toby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We can't wait to visit again for the stores 30th anniversary in a couple of months time.

“Thank you Cameron, and thank you to the Warhammer MK store for always being there for us ever since the 1990s!”

X users were touched by the tale and wished Ben success with his models.

"Great positive story. With everything happening these days, it's nice to have a ray of sunshine like this,” wrote one.

Another commented: “Dude, the shop looks amazing. I wish there was one in my neighborhood.”