Police and council announce major clamp-down on car cruises in Milton Keynes

Car cruises take place regularly at the city centre and elsewhere in Milton Keynes

Car cruisers have been issued with a no-nonsense warning to stop driving recklessly and dangerously.

Already over the past few weeks, multiple arrests have taken place at the regular cruises and numerous tickets for vehicle offences have been handed out.

Now Milton Keynes City Council, together with Thames Valley Police, is warning other people engaging in dangerous car cruising that they will be caught and punished.

The council’s Cabinet member for Community Safety, Cllr Amber McQuillan, said: “We’re not out there to catch people out, we’re here to stop people using their cars dangerously. For too long our residents have suffered sleepless nights from excessively loud exhausts, blaring music and the risks associated with reckless driving. We’ll continue to work with our partners at TVP to tackle this issue.”

In addition to increased police presence, specialised CCTV cameras are being operated in various locations across the city to deter dangerous car cruising. This means that if offenders are not given a ticket immediately, they can expect enforcement action in the post.

The action is designed to catch those that engage in reckless driving, speeding and other activities which contravene the Public Space Protection Order (PSO) relating to driver behaviour which is both dangerous and disrupts residents.

The PSO was introduced by the council in 2020 following a public consultation in which more than 1,000 residents said they had been negatively affected by vehicle-related anti-social behaviour in the city.

This move was made through the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.