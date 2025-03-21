Thames Valley’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber joined officers on patrol around Milton Keynes City Centre this week.

It was part of Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BRCP) Awareness Week which saw the force visit retail units around Milton Keynes Shopping Centre.

During their visit, they engaged with business managers, security teams and staff to provide crime prevention advice, and encourage retailers to participate in initiatives that aim to reduce theft and antisocial behaviour.

Commissioner Barber used BRCP Week to announce £22,000 to fund organisations that are focusing on reducing business crime.

Reflecting on his visit to Milton Keynes Barber said: “It was great to hear about the work to focus on the top 20 offenders.

“Seven are now in prison, 13 are awaiting court dates and we are now widening the list to identify and lock up more criminals.

“We spoke to staff about their experiences, tackle some misunderstandings and encourage more retailers to sign up to the Disc scheme to make reporting and sharing CCTV images easier.”

More than 250 BRCPs are operating around the country, ranging from schemes in small towns through to city-wide initiatives.

Superintendent John Batty, head of community policing and Thames Valley Police’s lead for retail crime said: “Business Crime Partnerships are a great way for businesses to share information on retail crime in their area and work together to reduce crime.

“These schemes can also make it easier for retailers to report crime to the police through software.

“During BCRP Awareness Week I would encourage businesses across the Thames Valley to look at the schemes available in their area and if they haven’t already, join one.”