Police and fire crews called to balcony blaze in Milton Keynes

A balcony fire was left in the hands of police followjng the incident at 5.34pm on Sunday. (6/2)

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended the fire in Speedwell Place, Conniburrow, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and provided assistance before leaving incident was left in the hands of the Police.

A balcony fire was left in the hands of police followjng the incident on Sunday afernoon (6/2)

Earlier fire crews attended a property in Farmbrough, Netherfield, after calls of internal flooding

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, isolating a leak from a sink which was affecting kitchen electrics.

And on Saturday the fire service was called to a small bedroom fire in Balmerino Close, Monkston, Milton Keynes.

The blaze, in a first-floor bedroom, was out when they arrived.