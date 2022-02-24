Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Milton Keynes

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since yesterday (Wednesday February 23).

Nathaniel Asempa went missing from Central Milton Keynes area and has links to Fishermead.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 10 tall and of medium build. He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured coat.

Nathaniel Asempa has gone missing from his Milton Keynes home