Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Milton Keynes
He is 17 years old
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:42 pm
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since yesterday (Wednesday February 23).
Nathaniel Asempa went missing from Central Milton Keynes area and has links to Fishermead.
He is described as a black male, 5ft 10 tall and of medium build. He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured coat.
If you see Nathaniel or if you have any information about him, please call 101 and quote reference number 43220082491.