Police appeal for help to find missing teenager from Milton Keynes

He is 17 years old

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:42 pm

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since yesterday (Wednesday February 23).

Nathaniel Asempa went missing from Central Milton Keynes area and has links to Fishermead.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 10 tall and of medium build. He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured coat.

Nathaniel Asempa has gone missing from his Milton Keynes home

If you see Nathaniel or if you have any information about him, please call 101 and quote reference number 43220082491.

