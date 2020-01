Have you seen Jodie Waller who has been missing since December?

She is 26, lives in Bletchley, and was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday, Janaury 14).

Jodie Waller

According to Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes, she may also have links to Essex as well as Milton Keynes.

Jodie hasn't been seen since December 30 last year.

If you have any information on Jodie's whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting reference 43200014573.