Police appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic collision in Milton Keynes
Two men suffered severe injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.
At around 9.18pm on Sunday 15 October, a grey Seat Leon was involved in a collision on on the H5 Portway at the roundabout of Pagoda V10 Brickhill Street.
The driver and passenger, two men in their thirties, suffered serious injuries, which required hospital treatment.
They have both since been discharged.
A police spokesman said: “Anybody in the area and may have dash-cam should contact us if it has captured the incident. Or anybody who witnessed this collision to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting 43230464559.”