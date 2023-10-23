Police appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic collision in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

At around 9.18pm on Sunday 15 October, a grey Seat Leon was involved in a collision on on the H5 Portway at the roundabout of Pagoda V10 Brickhill Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver and passenger, two men in their thirties, suffered serious injuries, which required hospital treatment.

Police are seeking witness to a serious traffic collision in Milton Keynes

They have both since been discharged.