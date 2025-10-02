Police are appealing for help to trace Marcie, from Milton Keynes, who was last seen by her family on Monday September 15

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman from Milton Keynes, who was last seen by her family more than two weeks ago.

Marcie, 57, was last seen by her family on Monday September 15, and is believed to be in the Bletchley area.

She is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, and has brown skin and black hair.

Police say they do not know what Marcie was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police said in a statement: "We’re concerned for Marcie’s welfare.

"If you see her, please call 999 and quote reference number 43250501765, or you can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal."