Thirteen people have been arrested as part of an investigation into organised drug supply in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police carried out 12 drugs warrants yesterday at addresses across Milton Keynes, London and South Yorkshire as part of an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into organised drug supply. (21/11)

Ten arrests were made for criminal drug supply offences and the Home Office arrested a further three people for immigration offences.

Cash, suspected class A drugs and electronic devices were seized.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, Crime Manager for Milton Keynes, said: “There is a huge amount of work taking place across Milton Keynes to tackle drug supply and violence in our city, not all of which is visible to local communities.

"It is no secret that violent incidents are often related to drugs and today’s activity shows the result of a significant amount of ‘behind-the-scenes’ work into issues that our communities are raising to us.

“I hope these warrants demonstrate that we take reports of drug dealing and drug use seriously and will work with specialist teams to keep our city safe. Whilst you may not see an immediate response to a report you make, the information you provide can form part of a bigger piece of work into those supplying drugs on our streets and contribute to activity such as this.”

Detective Inspector Natalie Hall, said: “These warrants are the visible result of a lengthy investigation into active drug lines stemming from Milton Keynes.

“My team work closely with local officers to understand crimes that are having a significant impact on their local community and take on the more complex and protracted investigation needed to intercept and dismantle organised crime.

“I hope today demonstrates the strong stance we take against drug supply and serves as a warning to those committing these offences that we will catch up with you.”

