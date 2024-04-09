Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a boy who has been reported missing in Milton Keynes.

Kaydon, who is 15, is from the Conniburrow area of the city and was last seen at around 5pm yesterday (Monday).

He is white, around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a black and blue jacket over the top. He was also wearing black Nike trainers.

He is also known to frequent Northampton and Leicester.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Kaydon’s welfare, and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to contact Thames Valley Police.