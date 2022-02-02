Police ask for public's help to find 80-year-old woman currently missing in Milton Keynes

Police are searching tonight for an 80-year-old woman who has gone missing with her little dog.

Joan is a white female who lives in the Great Holm area. She has short grey hair and glasses and she normally wears a dark coloured hat.

She was last seen today walking her Jack Russell dog, say officers

Joan is missing

A police spokesman said: "If you have you seen Joan or have any information that could help us please call 101 quoting incident 20220202-1827. Thank you."

Have you seen Joan?