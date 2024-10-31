Police ask people to keep a look out for this missing boy in Milton Keynes
Police are urging people to help them find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for five days now.
Oliver Evans lives in Deal in Kent and was last seen at the town's railway station on October 26.
He is believed to have caught a train to London, and possibly on to MiltonKeynes.
The young teenager is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing light blue jogging bottoms, black trainers, a long black coat and a face mask.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him to call 999 quoting reference 26-1563.