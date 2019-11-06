Police ask public not to speculate on social media after broad daylight assault on 11-year-old boy in Milton Keynes

Police have urged members of the public not to speculate on social media after a broad daylight assault on a schoolboy in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault on a boy in Oakgrove - which we reported earlier this week.

In an official statement, police put together a timeline of events.

Between 8am and 8.30am on Monday (November 4) the victim, an 11-year-old boy, was walking in Eclipse Avenue when he was approached by two other boys. He was pushed to the ground and they removed his school bag. The boys then ran off.

The victim did not sustain any injuries and nothing was taken during the incident.

The first offender is described as a slim, white, 16-year-old boy and approximately 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top, grey jeans, black Adidas trainers and black sunglasses.

The second offender is described as a large, white, 16-year-old boy who is approximately 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a dark green hooded top with a white skull logo on the chest area, black jeans, black trainers and black sunglasses.

Now investigating officer PC Gary Wheaton, based at Milton Keynes police station, has urged people to be mindful when posting about the incident on social media.

He said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about this assault.

“I would like to ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media. This is an active investigation and if you have any information that can help, please report this to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190343224. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."