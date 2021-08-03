Police become increasingly concerned about 15-year-old girl who went missing in Milton Keynes three days ago

Police are appealing for help to find a schoolgirl who has been missing from Milton Keynes for three days.

Atlanta Butler, aged 15, was last seen at Tesco Superstore in McConnell Drive, Wolverton on Saturday at 12pm.

She is described as approximately 5ft 2ins tall with dark brown very long hair and of a slim build.

Atlanta Butler

When she went missing she was wearing a light grey coloured top, grey hoodie and faded jeans.

Inspector Steve Raffield, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Atlanta and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.