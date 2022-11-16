Police boss launches survey to see what people really think of policing in Milton Keynes

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has launched an online survey for residents to give their views on crime in their area and the standard of local policing.

He says he wants to gain a “real understanding” of how crime is affecting communities and learn about issues that cause people concern.

Residents can fill in the survey online and remain anonymous. However, the form does ask for their postcode, age group and ethnicity.

Do you think police are doing a good job in Milton Keynes?

Respondents are asked how safe they feel being out alone in their area, either in daylight hours of darkness, and whether they feel safe in my own home.

They are questioned about their experience of crime over past 12 months and whether they think crime in their area is worse than it was a year ago – giving examples including criminal damage, drug dealing, theft, fraud and burglary as well as controlling behaviour and physical emotional abuse.

Two further questions are: ‘What do you think Thames Valley Police do well?’ and ‘How do you think Thames Valley Police could improve?’

Finally Mr Barber asks people of their views on the future funding of the police and how the budget should be spent.

Advertisement

PCC Matthew-Barber

He said: “Part of my role is to ensure there is a clear focus on the priorities that matter most to the public. I want to gain a real understanding of how crime is affecting communities, whether it is direct experiences of crime or issues that may be causing you concern in your local area. I also want to hear your feedback, whether good or bad, on policing; what the police are doing well and areas you think could be improved.”

A Police and Crime Commissioner’s duty is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, with the aim of cutting crime and delivering an effective and efficient police service .

They are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

Advertisement