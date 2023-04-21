Police chief commends 16 officers and staff for investigation into Maids Moreton murder and fraud case

Sixteen Thames Valley Police officers and staff members have received awards from the Chief Constable for their investigation into a complex murder and fraud in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

Detective Sergeant Richard Earl received a Higher Chief’s Commendation for his work on Operation Naseby at a ceremony at the force’s base in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

15 others received Chief’s Commendations for their work on the operation. These included: Principal Investigator Mark Glover, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby, Detective Inspector Pete Clarke, Detective Constable Jenny Chapman, Detective Constable Katie Spour, Detective Constable Mel Frost, Detective Constable Jayne Green, Detective Constable Jo Insley, Detective Constable Pete Bordass, Detective Sergeant Steve Chapman, Detective Sergeant Natalie Golding, and staff members Jenny Lambert, Neil Goodridge, Emma Stoddart and Dave Lander.

DS Richard Earl pictured with Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Operation Naseby was a complex investigation into the murder of a man in Maids Moreton, as well as serious fraud offences against a woman in the same village.

Ben Field, of Milton Keynes, was found guilty of the murder of Peter Farquhar, who died in 2015 aged 69.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had already pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud and two counts of burglary.

The hard work and dedication of the team resulted in Field being sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 36 years.

Back row, from left: Dave Lander, D/Supt Craig Kirby, Neil Goodridge, DI Pete Clarke, DS Richard Earl, DS Steve Chapman, DC Jo Insley. Front row from left: DC Katie Spour, DS Natalie Golding, DC Jayne Green, DC Mel Frost, Mark Glover, DC Jenny Chapman, Jenny Lambert, Emma Stoddart.

DS Earl said: “I feel that this commendation is recognition of the work of many people, from within the force and outside, who contributed to the successful conviction of one of Buckinghamshire's most notorious murderers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal investigator Mark Glover said: “This investigation lasted two and a half years and it is difficult to put into words the commitment, dedication, and attention to detail that was required to secure a conviction.

“Everyone that worked on this case went above and beyond what was expected of them in an investigation, even more so by Richard Earl hence the request for him to receive a higher commendation.

“The two victims’ families cannot thank all involved enough and are eternally grateful for everything that was done”.