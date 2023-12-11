Police chief commends officers for preventing serious violence following armed robbery in Milton Keynes

Suspect with a firearm and ammunition was jailed for 5 years while others were arrested for carrying knives and machetes

Four police officers have been commended for preventing serious violence following an armed robbery in Milton Keynes with a proactive operation and subsequent investigation.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Sergeants Thomas Neilson and Chris Smith, PC Joseph Swan and Detective Constable Serena Bellis with commendations at a ceremony on November 28.

Following a robbery, the neighbourhood policing officers located and stopped a car with armed men inside, including one concealing a firearm and ammunition, before DC Bellis’ work secured a swift conviction and prison sentence.

From left, Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone, who nominated the team, PC Joe Swan, DC Serena Bellis, Sgt Tom Neilson, Sgt Chris Smith and Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Sgt Neilson said: “To remove a viable firearm from the street and prevent this offender from committing an act of serious violence and keeping our communities safe is testament to neighbourhood police officers knowing their area and a proactive approach to problem solving.

“The subsequent investigation from DC Bellis and securing a custodial sentence so quickly is another fantastic example of the work our CID colleagues undertake.”

The incident happened on November 20 last year, when officers from the South Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team dedicated a late shift to conduct both visible and non-visible patrols in the Westcroft estate following a violent robbery involving weapons earlier that day.

The suspects armed with knives and machetes had been seen the area in two small silver vehicles.

To assist with the disruption, PC Swan was deployed in a plain vehicle while Sgt Neilson and PC Smith were in a marked police car. These officers had knowledge of the area and would go to locations with the best vantage points to see people coming in and out of the estate.

PC Swan spotted two small silver vehicles both containing four or five males driving slowly and occasionally stopping on Cranbourne Avenue, raising his suspicions.

Sgts Neilson and Smith got behind one of them and pulled it over before searching it and the four occupants, which revealed two knives and a quantity of cannabis.

The officers arrested the occupants and took them to custody, where one was later found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

DC Bellis, from Milton Keynes CID, then took over the investigation and due to her tenacity, diligence and detailed case, the offender with the firearm was charged and remanded in custody. Just over two months later, the offender pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for five years.

Sgt Smith said: “I am incredibly proud to receive this award on behalf of the South Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing team.

“It is through the team’s dedication to serving our communities and keeping our streets safe that results like this are possible.”

PC Swan added: “I feel privileged to be recognised for good operational policing; it isn't every day that you recover a firearm off the streets.”