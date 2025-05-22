Police chief slams Milton Keynes MP for making 'incorrect claims'

The Police and Crime Commissioner has slammed a city MP for making ‘incorrect claims’ about police funding.

In a debate on the Victims and Courts Bill in Parliament this week, Milton Keynes Central MP Emily Darlington stated that that the Police & Crime Commissioner “does not fund sexual abuse support services in Milton Keynes”

Now Thames Valley PCC Matthew Barber has issued a statement saying this claim was factually incorrect.

And he has called upon Emily to withdraw her remarks and set the record straight in parliament.

In a letter to the Labour MP, he stated: “ I am sure that you had no intention of misleading Parliament and so I wanted to share a summary of all the services available that are funded through my office in order to allow you to correct the record.”

Mr Barber highlighted a multi-year funding programme providing millions of pounds of support for victims services in Thames Valley - including hundreds of thousands of pounds specifically for Milton Keynes.

He wrote a long list of other organisations received police funding, including SAASSBMK (Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Bucks and Milton Keynes), Safe!, MK ACT, the Adult Victim Service, Victims First Counselling Service, Trauma Therapy and Thames Valley Stalking Service.

He stated: “As you will be aware there are a mix of services based within Milton Keynes, as well as those that are available to victims across Thames Valley, regardless of where they live, including in Milton Keynes.”

The PCC pointed out that police funding has increased for some of these organisations despite a 4% funding cut to the local police budget from the Ministry of Justice and increased costs for local charities as National Insurance rises.

He concluded: “As you will see, far from providing no funding for sexual abuse support services in Milton Keynes as you incorrectly stated in the House of Commons, there is significant funding for services to support victims in your constituency.

Victims of sexual violence in the Thames Valley can access specialist support by contacting Victims First on 0300 1234 148 or online at www.victims-first.org.uk.

Emily was taking part In the debate on the Victims and Courts Bill in Parliament this week when she made her claim. You can view the details of the bill here.